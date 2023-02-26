FC Barcelona continued with its league duties after a painful elimination in europa league by the hand of Manchester Utd of Erik Tenhag. Day number 23 took place between Almeria and FC Barcelona. Both teams faced each other and there was a lot of interesting data for this match, but one of the things that obviously stood out above all the others was Almería’s victory over Barcelona in Ter Stegenwho was the least beaten goalkeeper in the entire competition.
Despite the fact that the data, statistics and history were in favor of Barça, everything ended with a different result and development. Even when everyone expected a victory for the culé team, they ended up falling and all the alarms went off. Despite remaining top of the table, the way he lost left many in a state of confusion.
It is not known if by having the head in Manchester or put in the next match against Real Madrid, caused the Blaugrana team to give a puncture of this magnitude. Barça will have to make every effort for the next match against Valencia in the Spanish league, if they still want to achieve the long-awaited title. The calendar seems to be quite tight for Xavi’s men due to the complexity of his next rivals. It will certainly be an exciting week for the soccer fan. To continuation, thus it remains the table of classifieds of LaLiga.
The classification of LaLiga after the defeat of FC Barcelona against Almería
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
games played
|
victories
|
Barcelona
|
59
|
23
|
19
|
real Madrid
|
52
|
23
|
16
|
Real society
|
43
|
23
|
13
|
Atletico Madrid
|
42
|
23
|
12
|
Betis
|
40
|
23
|
12
|
Vallecano Ray
|
3. 4
|
23
|
9
|
Athletic
|
32
|
23
|
9
|
Majorca
|
31
|
23
|
9
|
villarreal
|
31
|
22
|
9
|
Girona
|
30
|
23
|
8
|
Osasuna
|
30
|
22
|
8
|
Spanish
|
27
|
23
|
6
|
Celta Vigo
|
27
|
23
|
7
|
Seville
|
25
|
22
|
6
|
Almeria
|
25
|
23
|
7
|
Cadiz
|
25
|
23
|
6
|
Valladolid
|
24
|
23
|
7
|
Valencia
|
23
|
23
|
6
|
Getafe
|
22
|
22
|
5
|
Elche
|
9
|
23
|
1
