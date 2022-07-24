Barcelona is, without a doubt, the team in Europe that has been best strengthened in this transfer market. Last season ended with many difficulties, with the team being eliminated in the Europa League and struggling to qualify for this season’s Champions League.
Today in 90min we have decided to analyze how the signings of FC Barcelona are doing at the moment:
Andreas Christensen
The Dane has already played three games with the Blaugrana shirt and it must be recognized that, despite the fact that the vast majority did not place much confidence in his figure, he is more than fulfilling what Xavi asks of him. Forceful without the ball and very successful in the preparation.
Franck Kessie
All those who thought it was pure muscle and nothing of quality have fallen flat on their faces. The Ivorian player is a very strong footballer capable of going into the match forcefully but at the same time being very precise in distribution. A profile that Barça did not have and it will come in handy. He so far has assumed the role of him to perfection.
Paul Tower
The few minutes he has had to demonstrate his immense quality have been more than enough to make it clear that he is a player for the first team and not for the subsidiary. Yesterday he was not lucky enough to play against Real Madrid.
raphinha
He debuted with the Blaugrana shirt with a goal and two assists in the match that the Catalans played against David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Yesterday in his second game he was the only scorer of the game thanks to a guided missile to the squad that Courtois could not reach. Excellent start.
Robert Lewandowski
He has only played 45 minutes with the Barça shirt and has already left details of why he has been the best scorer on the planet for almost five years. The Pole drove Real Madrid’s defense crazy. He was not successful in front of goal but everything will come, more knowing his background.
#signings #Barcelona
Leave a Reply