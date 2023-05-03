We have possibly seen Ousmane Dembélé’s best season since he wore the FC Barcelona shirt. The winger until before his injury was converted into a total plane, he scored and assisted equally, perhaps he was the man with the greatest weight within the club and it is clear that his absence has been noticed and weighed heavily, both in the key to Europe League against Manchester United as in the Copa del Rey duel against Real Madrid.
With LaLiga already practically won, the level of relaxation will drop throughout the squad, however, the following year the club is forced to take steps forward on the continental issue. The culés cannot continue failing within the Champions League and that is why Xavi considers the Frenchman a key man within the project, which is why he appeals to his continuity. Thus, the club’s board of directors has initiated efforts for a possible extension of his relationship with the footballer.
The Frenchman’s contract ends in the summer of 2024, but the club wants to keep him for longer, as they know that he is a very important guy in Xavi’s plans. That being the case, yesterday there was a meeting between Ousmane’s agent and Joan Laporta, where both parties have made it clear that they want to continue on the road together, but it will not be easy due to the issue of the club’s finances, which is why which the culés ask him for time.
