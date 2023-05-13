After 18 years serving the club, 15 with the first team, Sergio Busquets has announced his departure from FC Barcelona ahead of the transfer market. The containment and the directive, as well as constant interventions by the coach, Xavi, spent months negotiating the possible continuity of the historic pivot, for many the best of all time in his position. However, at the end of the road an agreement has not been reached and the veteran begins the farewell tour with the Blaugrana shirt.
From now on, Barcelona has begun the market survey to define who will be the replacement for the still captain of the first team and there are three strong options on the table. in the first place is Sofian AmrabatXavi’s favourite; guido rodriguezan option that the coach does not dislike and a man who would be closed three months ago and who is waiting for key movements to close his arrival in Barcelona: Ruben Neves.
The Wolverhampton captain, Jorge Mendes, his agent and the Barcelona board of directors closed a total agreement exactly at the beginning of February, the date on which fears of Busquets’ departure began. Despite the fact that Xavi is not in favor of his arrival, since he considers him a pivot, the reinforcement would be a directive line; that is to say, he will be out of the coach’s hands and Xavi is only pending the type of payment that the Catalans will make, since there is talk of a possible exchange of players.
