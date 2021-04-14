The 750 British soldiers still stationed in the Hindu Kush are dependent on the infrastructure of the Americans, according to London. Therefore, Great Britain joins the withdrawal plans in Washington.

NAccording to a media report, the United States is also planning to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by September 11th.

Almost all of the approximately 750 British soldiers are to be ordered back home from the country, the Times reported on Tuesday. Without the support of the United States, they would find it difficult in Afghanistan because they are dependent on American bases and infrastructure.

Shortly before, American officials had announced that President Joe Biden was planning to withdraw the remaining 2,500 American soldiers from Afghanistan by September 11th. Officially, he wants to announce his decision on Wednesday.

The deadline falls on the 20th anniversary of the Islamist attacks on September 11, 2001, which Al Qaeda planned from Afghanistan. American troops marched into the mountains in the hunt for the terrorists. The war in Afghanistan has now become the longest war effort in United States history.