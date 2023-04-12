Article (4) in its amendments allows a person born in Egypt to a mother of Egyptian origin to obtain the nationality, when he requests naturalization with the Egyptian nationality after making his normal residence in Egypt, after this matter was limited to the father only in the existing law, as well as for every foreigner born in Egypt to a mother A foreigner if this foreigner was born in Egypt, and belongs to a country whose language is Arabic or whose religion is Islam, and that is when he requests naturalization within one year from the date of reaching the age of majority, similar to the right of the son of the foreign father legally established.

Parliament Speaker Hanafi Jabali affirmed that the draft law submitted by the government to amend some provisions of the Egyptian Nationality Law comes in implementation of the ruling of the Supreme Constitutional Court and in compliance with the provisions of Articles (6) and (11) of the Egyptian Constitution, and in line with international agreements, covenants and covenants regarding equality between men and women. In all rights and duties, where amendments were made to permit the request to acquire Egyptian nationality in a way that guarantees equality between men and women, as the existing law limited the right to request naturalization to everyone who was born to a father of Egyptian origin without someone born to a mother of Egyptian origin, as well as whoever was born in Egypt to a father A foreigner who was also born in it, to the exclusion of someone born to a foreign mother who was born in it.

Jabali explained that “the legislative amendments aim to tighten control over foreign exchange transfers from abroad or that are entered through one of the customs outlets, regarding the fee that is paid along with the naturalization application.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives stressed that the acquisition of nationality is a manifestation of the state’s sovereignty, in which the state enjoys a wide discretionary power. All cases of requesting the acquisition of nationality, even if its conditions are met, are subject to the discretionary authority of the state and are not obligated to do so, all under the supervision of the Egyptian judiciary.