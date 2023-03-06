Veracruz.- Paying for university studies becomes quite an odyssey, since not everyone has enough resources to cover such expenses, for which they resort to extreme measures, pawn what they have, like the protagonists of this viral story of Veracruzans, who were deliver a thing of value, in exchange for money to do two things they wanted.

Parents would do anything for their children, such is the case of this man and woman from Veracruz, Mexico, who came to make the pledge loan, because they went to leave their favorite horn, because they wanted the money to pay for the school studies of his offspring.

Like superheroes of their offspring, the parents chose to go to the pawnshop to be able to acquire the financing they need when wanting to start with their bakery startup and pay for your child’s college.

The viral story was released through the TikTok social network, by the account ‘@pepinruizcarmona’, who titled the video recorded in Veracruz, “They were going to pawn to undertake.”

During the clip, the couple commented that they were going to pawn for the ingredients they need to make the breads, which they are going to make in a “We have a small oven that we bought with difficulty, and we have a tray, but we don’t have to invest”.

Subsequently, the father and mother pointed out that they were looking to acquire money to pay for their son’s university since he would start classes.

Finally, the content creator gave them $2,000.00 pesos to go buy what they need to start a business, to which the woman informed him that he could visit them at Casa Díaz de Veracruz, so that he could verify that they would sell bread.

“God give you more”, “abundance for you to continue helping”, “my respects sir”, some of the Internet users pointed out.