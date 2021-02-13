Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal from his home in Mar a Lago, Florida, and promised to move forward with his movement that has garnered nearly 75 million votes. It is true that he has plenty of reasons to celebrate: the former president, who has starred in the most controversial mandate in memory in the United States, can still look to the future. His party, despite everything, has not let go of his hand.

The result of this Saturday’s acquittal was expected, sooner or later. There had already been enough signs that the vast majority of Republicans would turn a blind eye and not play at blaming the tycoon who once said – literally – that he could stand on Fifth Avenue in New York and kill someone in front of everyone and no one would condemn him.

Like so many times, Trump survived, and he did so supported by the 75 million votes he won in the elections. The vast majority of Republican senators do not tolerate the tycoon, but they say it only in private. They disagree not only with most of its forms and acts but because it contradicts basic principles of the republican tradition such as free trade, the value of immigration, multilateralism, the limit of public spending.

Somehow, that extravagant millionaire from New York did what the Republicans and Democrats could not: he seduced a mass of disenchanted by the 2008 crisis and arrived at the White House with zero experience with a populist speech. He went through a chaotic mandate with comfortable popularity ratings, especially due to his economic management. But handling the pandemic buried his reelection aspirations.

The rebellion and seizure of the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6.

The fact is that his faithful did not abandon him: Trump lost mainly because other sectors came out en masse to vote for Joe Biden. For four years, Republican lawmakers they patiently supported all the president’s nonsense And when they thought they could turn the page of Trumpism, January 6 arrived and they saw in terror the violent assault by supporters of the president and the dimension of the monster they had helped to create.

The enormous contradiction that the party is experiencing today was seen in the speech of Mitch McConnell, Republican leader of the Senate, who said: “There is no doubt, no doubt, that President Trump is, in fact and morally, responsible for having caused the events” of January 6 and that he had committed “A shameful violation of his duties”. In the same speech, unbelievably, he explained that he voted for Trump’s acquittal because the Senate couldn’t judge a former president. That debate had previously taken place on Monday and it was voted that it did have jurisdiction.

Knowing in advance they were losing, Democrats sought a short trial so as not to overcomplicate Biden’s legislative agenda, expose Trump to the public with shocking videos, and seek to undermine the mogul’s political aspirations for 2024. It is still too early to see what impact will have in the citizens. But just 7 Republican senators voted to convict Trump.

The New Yorker celebrated this Saturday, but he still has a judicial front to attend to, which could complicate his future. He faces charges for trying to change Georgia’s outcome with a phone call and others for hiding taxes or violating electoral law by “buying” the silence of some lovers.

It turned out that an influential senator, Republican Lindsay Graham, will travel to Florida these days to discuss the future of the party and ask Trump to lower his tone and his desire for revenge. They seek to move on with the tycoon within their ranks, but content. They are likely not to achieve their goal.