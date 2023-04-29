After LeBron James and of course the progenitor Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant becomes the third basketball player in history to sign a lifetime contract with Nike. A partnership born in 2007, the rookie year in the NBA of the Suns phenomenon. “When I signed with Nike, at the beginning of my pro career, I never imagined how far we would have gone – declares KD – we have traveled the world together and built a business that will go on for my whole life”.

A “lifetime contract”, the same one also offered to Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016, is something truly rare that testifies to the importance of Durant for the legendary brand that changed the way of doing business with athletes precisely with the “lifetime” contract entered into with Michael Jordan. Nike has already produced 15 lines of Durant shoes and the 16th should be out in a few weeks. “KD is undoubtedly one of the best basketball players in the world and has been an important member of the Nike family for 16 years – says the vice president of the company based in Beaverton, Oregon, John Slusher – together we will try to offer our products to the new generation of athletes in the years to come”. In addition to LeBron and KD, Steph Curry can also boast a lifetime contract, with different clauses than those offered by Nike, with a technical material company, Under Armour. Curry has also recently increased his personal investment in the brand, receiving 8.8 million shares of Under Armor in early April, for a value, according to the current valuation, of more than 75 million dollars. The three NBA superstars are therefore also united by their “lifetime contract” with brands that will accompany them even when LeBron, KD and Curry decide to hang up their boots.