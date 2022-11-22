The front Richarlison of the Brazilian National Team has not reached 30 years of age and he would already be thinking about what he wants to do when he retires from the courts. Despite the fact that his list of vintages highlights the recognition for being the top scorer at the Tokyo Olympics (2020) and the titles together with his country by winning the Copa América (2019) and the Olympic Soccer Tournament ( 2020), the player dared to say his plans.

At 25 years old, the Brazilian is on the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar; he will be the first one to attend. He traveled to the greatest football match with other renowned strikers from his team such as Neymar, Gabriel Martinelli, Raphinha or Vinicius Jr.

“There is no way not to think about anxiety, in training, in games. As a professional player, I didn’t want to suffer an injury that would take away my chance of being in the World Cup,” said the Tottenham striker – who competes in the Premier League – in a chat with reporter Isabela Pagliari.

For him, it is not a walk through the Middle Eastern country, but an opportunity to put himself to the test after hard training sessions and see if the team, led by Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, wins the top trophy for the sixth time.

What will you do when you retire from football? women and an island

He still has several years ahead of football growth. However, the journalist Pagliari transferred a question that an Internet user had asked about his future.

– What do you have in mind to do after retiring from football? the communicator said.

– I’m going to buy an island, I’m going to be there with a lot of women,” he commented as he opened his arms imitating his countryman Ronaldinho, who was photographed years ago with women in a pool.

Richarlison ruled that it was only “an imagination”, while laughing. The joking tone was joined by the journalist who did not take her statements very seriously: “She said it, but she already regretted it. So he’s fine, don’t get him wrong.”

Although it would have been a joke, the response was widely disseminated on social networks and generated many comments: some supported him and others rejected the way in which he remembered Ronaldinho for his treatment of women.

The controversial photo of Ronaldinho and women

Five women in a pool while standing was the star Ronaldinho with black glasses and open arms. That was the image that in 2014 caused a stir for the footballer.

In this regard, his brother Roberto de Assis came to his defense: “What is the problem? Does the photo look good to me? You are right. Ronaldinho was on vacation, he is single, he is happy and he is at peace with life ”.

De Assis criticized at the time those who focused on the photo when “Brazil is brimming with problems” due to corruption.

Time after, Ronaldinho clarified that he did not want to offend anyone with the image, he just wanted to share it privately with a friend, so he did not understand how it had leaked.

“It was all a joke in response to a friend. He sent me a photo showing how much fun he was having in Rio de Janeiro and I replied with that image. Unfortunately, later he ended up on social networks and, since I am a public person, a lot of controversy was generated, ”he said during a press conference.

