Something important in this matter is that he is summoned by Anselmi for Monday’s training, despite that guided by the representative, he is already traveling to Europe ✈️ https://t.co/ZK4u35YipR — 🧔🏻 (@cordova_sports) July 8, 2024

Despite the ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ in Mexican soccer, the player signed with Tenerife and spent five years in Spain in different clubs until he returned to Mexico in the summer of 2005.

In September 2015, the TAS announced that the player still belonged to Tigres UANL, a team that sold his transfer to Chivas and in mid-2016 he joined Mexico.

Twente activated the termination clause of Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona and thus they fulfilled their dream of playing in Europe.

Unfortunately for him, his European dream only lasted three years and since the summer of 2023 he returned to Mexico with Tigres UANL.

It is worth noting that he rejected several offers from Mexican clubs with better economic conditions for him and the club.