The multi-functional 20-year-old Mexican right-back, Rodrigo Huescassaid goodbye to the Cruz Azul Football Club and Mexican football this weekend, the Celeste youth player was a starter and played the 90 minutes in Matchday 1 of the 2025 Apertura Tournament in the 1-0 victory against Mazatlán FC and on Sunday he began his trip to the capital of Denmark to enroll with the FC Copenhagen.
Although the player declared before leaving the country his gratitude to the Máquina Celeste for facilitating his departure, various journalists and media outlets assured that the player forced his departure, however, although he has a contract with the cement team, his transfer will be through the payment of the termination clause of 2 million dollars.
In this way, in the following list we recount some Mexican players who have forced their departure from Mexico to fulfill the dream of playing in Europe.
The former midfielder began his career with Pumas UNAM, but had clashes with the auriazul board to force his departure from the team to go to European football. In 2000, his contract ended and he set his sights on Spain to seek an opportunity.
Despite the ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ in Mexican soccer, the player signed with Tenerife and spent five years in Spain in different clubs until he returned to Mexico in the summer of 2005.
Alan Pulido He claimed at the end of July 2014 that his contract with Tigres UANL had expired, however, the club argued otherwise. The conflict escalated initially to the Mexican Football Federation, with a ruling in favor of the team, but the attacker received a provisional FIFA pass to play in Greece with Olympiacos while the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) investigated the case.
In September 2015, the TAS announced that the player still belonged to Tigres UANL, a team that sold his transfer to Chivas and in mid-2016 he joined Mexico.
In 2013, the player was in the orbit of the Twente in the Netherlands and, although Monterrey’s intention was to retain him, they were unable to do so.
Twente activated the termination clause of Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona and thus they fulfilled their dream of playing in Europe.
The Tuzos youth player and former captain of the Mexican U-17 team at the 2019 World Cup, chose not to renew with his training club and left as a free agent to Lille from France in the summer of 2020.
Unfortunately for him, his European dream only lasted three years and since the summer of 2023 he returned to Mexico with Tigres UANL.
The midfielder clung to his dream of leaving Mexico and playing in Europe, even if it was Russia, a league not so popular nor with the best political and social conditions today, but he still ventured and in the summer of 2023 he signed until the summer of 2027 with an option for one more year from the club.
It is worth noting that he rejected several offers from Mexican clubs with better economic conditions for him and the club.
