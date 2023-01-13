Home page World

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

An explosion has occurred in Lithuania. © IPPEN MEDIA

An explosion has occurred in northern Lithuania. The background is still unclear.

Panevezys – There was an explosion in a gas pipeline between Lithuania and Latvia. This is reported by the Lithuanian gas network operator Amber Grid, among others. As a result, the explosion occurred in the north near the village of Pasvalio Vienkiemiai in the district of Pasvalys Landes – the approximately 250 residents had to be evacuated, nobody was injured or killed.

The Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT showed footage of a fire in the area. “There were unexpected sounds, it seemed like planes were flying somewhere low – a high-pressure gas pipeline exploded on the Valakėliai side, on the Pasvalys-Šiauliai road, a few kilometers from Pasvalys. The flames are shooting up,” the mayor of Pasvalys district told the LTR. (nak)

More to come.