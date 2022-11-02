Like Piqué and Shakira: unexpected separation scandalizes the world of football

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Shakira and Piqué met in 2010, at the World Cup in South Africa.
Shakira and Piqué met in 2010, at the World Cup in South Africa.
This time, the woman is the one who already has a new partner. More than five years ended like this…
November 02, 2022, 11:31 AM
Since Gerard Piqué separated from Shakira, more than four months ago, for some reason the separations of the most famous soccer players have occurred as in a fall of cards.
The footballer Francesco Totti was one of the first to fall. Then the turn came for Mauro Icardi, who ended his media relationship with the model Wanda Nara.
Now, the turn comes for one of the great promises of international football.
‘She already has another one’
Bayern Munich player Alphonso Davis He ended his relationship with the player Jordyn Huitema as it became known in recent days.
Davies and Huitema were an example for many fans of the sport, since they began their relationship more than five years ago, when Davies and she were not known.
Now, it was precisely Huitema, winner of the gold medal with Canada in Tokyo 2020, who gave the separation a “spicy” touch, since He published some photos with his new partnera: Julio Rodríguez, player for the MLB Seattle Mariners.
“She already has another one,” Alphonso Davies is told on his social networks.
November 02, 2022, 11:31 AM
