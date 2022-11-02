Thursday, November 3, 2022
Like Piqué and Shakira: unexpected separation scandalizes the world of football

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in Sports
Pique and Shakira

Shakira and PiquÃ© met in 2010, at the World Cup in South Africa.

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerardpique

Shakira and Piqué met in 2010, at the World Cup in South Africa.

This time, the woman is the one who already has a new partner. More than five years ended like this…

Since Gerard Piqué separated from Shakira, more than four months ago, for some reason the separations of the most famous soccer players have occurred as in a fall of cards.

The footballer Francesco Totti was one of the first to fall. Then the turn came for Mauro Icardi, who ended his media relationship with the model Wanda Nara.

Now, the turn comes for one of the great promises of international football.

‘She already has another one’

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) 36.51 km.

Bayern Munich player Alphonso Davis He ended his relationship with the player Jordyn Huitema as it became known in recent days.

Davies and Huitema were an example for many fans of the sport, since they began their relationship more than five years ago, when Davies and she were not known.

Now, it was precisely Huitema, winner of the gold medal with Canada in Tokyo 2020, who gave the separation a “spicy” touch, since He published some photos with his new partnera: Julio Rodríguez, player for the MLB Seattle Mariners.

“She already has another one,” Alphonso Davies is told on his social networks.

SPORTS

