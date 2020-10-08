The great batsman of the world Sunil Gavaskar said that the batsman standing on non-strike end should check the TV umpire. The former Test batsman and cricket expert said that the TV umpire should have the right to check that the batsman standing at the front end has not come out of the crease much before the bowler bowls.Gavaskar said, “If this happens, the bowler can run the batsman out before bowling.” He said that the TV umpire feels that if the batsman has come forward at the ‘non-striker’ end, then even if it is four, there can be a penalty of cutting a run.

Bowlers get two bouncers in 1 over in T20 cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

He said, ‘The TV umpires are now watching that the bowler has not bowled out of the crease, ie there is no Noble. Similarly, even the non-striker batsman has not come out of the crease, it can also be seen. He has been consistently opposing the use of the word ‘Mankading’ as he feels that it is an insult to India’s great cricketer Veenu Mankad.

Mankad bowled Billy Brown out in 1948 during a Test between Australia and India. Australian captain Sir Don Bradman had said that Mankad was right in his place and he did so within the scope of the rules but the Australian media called the wicket ‘mankanding’.

After the defeat, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jadeja, the coach of CSK gave these answers

Gavaskar said, “I don’t know why a similar wicket was named despite the so-called game spirit on the playground. When we talk of banning the use of ‘Chinaman’ and ‘French cut’, this word should not be used either. ‘

He was an off-spinner R. Praised Ashwin, who warned Aaron Finch to walk out of the crease during the match between RCB and Delhi Capitals but also said that he would run out next time. He said, ‘Ashwin expressed respect to coach Ricky Ponting who had expressed displeasure over such a wicket. Along with this, he also warned that from now on, if anyone comes out of the wicket, he will run out.