‘At the bottom there is room’ never ceases to surprise its fans with its hilarious stories. In the new chapter of the successful América Televisión series, joel He was very happy to find out that his mother gave him ‘Patty’ the wedding dress she wore for her marriage to Raúl. However, the one who did not like this gift at all was her lover, who wanted to buy her own dress and thus enjoy her wedding to the fullest, but so that ‘Charo‘don’t be offended, he ended up accepting it.

However, the joy did not last long for ‘Fish Face’, since he overheard a conversation between his mother and ‘Teresita’, who doubted that she should give the garment to her daughter-in-law because it could bring her bad luck, taking into account tells the fate of their relationship. This terrified Joel, who began to think of a plan so that his girlfriend would not wear the dress.

What was Joel’s plan in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Given this situation, and without knowing ‘Patty’s’ true opinion on the matter, joel involved Gaspar to help him solve the serious predicament they were in. For this reason, ‘Tere’s’ boyfriend took advantage of the darkness of the night to secretly enter the delivery girl’s house, where he found the dress still wrapped in plastic to protect it. So he called his boss to find out how he was going to wear it, and the mechanic told him to put it on and thus avoid all suspicion.

Unfortunately for them, what they did was the complete opposite. Gaspar put on the garment and tried to leave without raising suspicions and making as little noise as possible. Unfortunately, he did not take into account that a neighbor was at his window, so they saw each other face to face, thus generating panicked screams from both of them. Finally, ‘Gasparín’ took advantage of the fact that the lady fainted to run out of the place.

Did ‘Patty’ find out about the theft of her dress?

Moments later, ‘Patty’ He arrived home, but realized that the door to his house was open, which set off his alarms, and he tried to find out what had been stolen. After finding out that her dress was missing, she ran through her villa to look for the thief. It was there that she met the aforementioned neighbor, who told her that she saw the ‘llorona’, so the future Mrs. Gonzales assumed that she was It was about the author of the robbery.

Given the situation, ‘Patty’ was scared to tell what happened to her partner, who, knowing that her plan went perfectly, told her lover that she was going to think of something to solve it so she could have a new dress. for your marriage. How will ‘Charito’ react?