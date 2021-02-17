With his three goals in yesterday’s first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against FC Barcelona is a PSG striker Kylian Mbappé Successful history.
Because in this century no opposing player has ever managed to score more than two goals in a Champions League game against the Azulgrana at the Nou Camp. The last one to whom this feat was reserved is Andrij Shevchenko.
The Ukrainian and later Milan star can even stick to his lapel for having achieved an absolutely flawless hat trick. On November 5, 1997, the striker met in the 9th, 32nd and 44th minute to make the guests 3-0 break. His strike partner Serhiy Rebrov scored in the second half to make it 4-0.
At the international level, you have to dig deep into the archives to find something comparable. In the 1984/85 season, after a 4-2 win in the first leg of the first round of the Cup Winner’s Cup at FC Metz, the Blaugrana had all the trumps in their hands.
My own fans probably thought too. Because only 24,000 spectators lost themselves on October 3, 1984 in the wide area of the Nou Camp. A certain Zvonko Kurbos, just called “Toni” by everyone, managed to equalize almost immediately after Carrasco had led the home team (34th).
In the second half, the German-Slovenian (who had taken his first steps in professional football with the Stuttgarter Kickers) then scored two more goals to make the sensational 1: 4 final. The big FC Barcelona were surprisingly eliminated against the French underdog.
In terms of league games only, four players managed to score three goals against the hosts at the Nou Camp: In the 1960/61 season, it was the later Spanish national coach Luis Aragonés who was the first to succeed.
In the Real Oviedo jersey, he scored three goals (on loan from Real Madrid, of all places) in the spectacular 3: 5 win for the Asturians, albeit not in a row and not in one half.
The next in the league was the famous Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskas from Real Madrid. He scored three times in the 5-1 victory of the royal team (on January 27, 1963), but neither in a row nor in one half.
A good twenty years later, it was Real Valladolid’s Manuel Peña who managed a truly flawless hat trick at Camp Nou. Within eighteen minutes, between the 60th and 78th minute of the game, he went from 2: 1 for the home side (goals from Lineker and Schuster) to 2: 4 for the guests. It was the Castilians’ first ever victory in Barcelona.
A Uruguayan concludes the dance. Diego Forlán scored three times for Villarreal on May 22, 2005, securing a point for the guests.