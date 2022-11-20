Monday, November 21, 2022
Like Maluma? This is how the Ecuadorian player reacted to a controversial question in the World Cup

November 20, 2022
in Sports
Moisés Caicedo was asked the same question for which the reggaeton player abandoned an interview.

The days go by and the fact that the reggaeton player Maluma has abandoned an interview after a question about Human Rights in Qatar.

Although the artist has already referred to what happened, they do not stop commenting on the subject on social networks.

In fact, in the last hours it became a trend again because Moisés Caicedo, from Ecuador, was asked the same question that preceded his departure.

And the player reacted in his own way.

‘A la Maluma’

Photo:

Screenshots

In his recent appearance at a press conference, Moisés Caicedo was asked, like Maluma, about his position regarding the serious complaints of violation of Human Rights that weigh on Qatar, within the framework of the World Cup.

In your case, after being stunnedthe Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro interceded:

“Don’t put him in trouble. We are in favor of all human rights, of equality. They are also soccer players, they have their dreams and they deserve to be respected for it.”

A question “A lo Maluma”, they comment on networks.

SPORTS

