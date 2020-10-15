Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has made a big statement about Chirag Paswan’s party LJP. Sushil Modi has said that LJP is like a voter party and its strength is not to win more than 2-3 seats. The LJP is contesting the Bihar Assembly elections in 2020 by splitting from the NDA alliance led by Nitish Kumar. However, he is with the BJP in the Modi government at the Center.

In an interview to a private channel, Sushil Modi said that there is no deal between LJP and BJP. These kinds of things are being publicized, but even then people have their own interests. Modi said that LJP is like a vote-party. If he is not part of any alliance, then his strength is not to win more than two-three seats. The Deputy CM also appealed to the people not to waste their vote by voting for LJP candidates.

Only CM Nitish will become

Sushil Modi once again made it clear that BJP, JDU, HUM and VIP are in the NDA. Apart from this, no party is a part of NDA. If BJP wins more seats than JDU, will it be Chief Minister Nitish Kumar? Responding to this question, Sushil Modi said that no matter how many seats are won, Nitish Kumar will be the CM. He also cited the 2000 assembly elections. BJP won more seats than JDU in that election. Despite this, the party made Nitish Kumar the CM.

RJD’s legacy Jungle Raj

Attacking RJD and Tejashwi Yadav, Sushil Modi said that that party has inherited Jungle Raj. Even after wanting stunning, you will not be able to get out of Lalu’s shadow. He also targeted the RJD candidates for criminal cases. On the RJD’s promise of 10 lakh jobs, Sushil Modi said that if tomorrow, if the luminaries say that we will take 100 people of Bihar to the moon, then people will not consider it.