Like Liverpool, these are the merciless memes that crush Manchester

He Liverpool passed over Manchester United in a historic win. With a score of 7-0, those led by jurgen klopp they made the best game of their season destroying another great English football.

The result harvested this Sunday at Anfield, against the best Manchester United of the last five years, recalled the most authentic and wild Liverpool, based on the figure of Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez, with a double each.

The reactions to the unexpected marker have not been long in coming. Since the locals began to score one after the other in the second half, the social networks they exploded before the resounding defeat. The memes about the historic triumph are already circulating on Twitter, the favorite network of soccer fans.

have hagthe Manchester United manager, has been the target of ridicule, especially for his clashes with Cristiano Ronaldo, which rumors say influenced his departure from the club.

United fans do not expect a defeat of this caliber, as the team was on a good run. However, Liverpool has become his executioner, at least in the classics.

The Spanish goalkeeper, David De Gea, is also one of the victims of memes for his performance.

This historic rout ends United’s chances of winning the Premier and therefore the quartet of titles and throws a different perspective for Liverpool in the twelve days that remain.

