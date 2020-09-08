“Algerians expressed their opposition to the regime from February 2019 to February 2020. Khaled Drareni, the TV5 Monde correspondent, adopted all of the demonstrations. It has turn out to be a reference, a dependable supply of data for the worldwide media and this image has irritated the Algerian regime. He took benefit of Covid-19 to muzzle all discordant voices in Algeria, therefore his imprisonment and that of many different journalists “, denounces Monday, September 7 on franceinfo Souhaieb Khayati, head of the Reporters With out Borders workplace for North Africa.

“The case of Khaled Drareni outraged me. This man fights together with his pen and his phrase. the true culprits are the army. The son of the present head of state was convicted of cocaine trafficking. He is corrupt. Those that are violent in Algeria are usually not journalists “, underlines the author Karim Akouche, creator of the novel Explosion of the senses.

“Khaled Drareni was an emblem of professionalism, he even coated protests supporting the regime“, concludes Souhaieb Khayati.

The JT

The opposite topics of the information