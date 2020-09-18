What is preclampsia This condition occurs only in pregnant women but in some cases can also occur after delivery. Because of this, high blood pressure occurs and any organ can fail. It usually occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy and can also occur to women who have not had high blood pressure before pregnancy. This can lead to life-threatening conditions for both mother and child.

Preclampsia in first pregnancy If a pregnant woman has had preclampsia in her first pregnancy, there is an increased risk of it in the second time. In which month of the first pregnancy you had high BP problem and at that time the risk of second pregnancy is known only on its severity. Also read: Pregnant women should make distance from these fruits for nine months

Who may have preeclampsia The cause of high blood pressure in pregnancy has not yet been known, but there is an increased risk of having fewer problems before pregnancy or preclampsia in the first pregnancy. High blood pressure or kidney disease before pregnancy.

Preeclampsia or having a family history of high blood pressure.

Being a mother under the age of 20 or over 40.

Having twins or more children.

The difference between the two children is more than 10 years.

Preclampsia symptoms in second pregnancy Symptoms of preeclampsia occur the same way as in the second time. These include headache, blurred vision, vomiting or nausea, abdominal pain, difficulty in breathing, urination, and swelling on the face. To check for this, the doctor examines blood pressure and blood and urine. Also read: Benefits of getting a massage to reduce foot swelling in pregnancy

Treatment of preclampsia in second pregnancy If you have preclampsia in second pregnancy, then mother and child are monitored regularly. Treatment is focused on preventing the disease from progressing and trying to avoid delivery until the baby is fully developed in the womb.

How is treatment Doctors monitor the health of mother and child. Hospitalization may also have to be done for some treatment or monitoring. It depends on the severity of the disease, gestational age of the baby, and medical advice. It may include medicines to reduce blood pressure, corticosteroids to fully develop the baby’s lungs, to prevent seizures. During the pregnancy, keep getting BP checked regularly. Also read: Does the marriage of the second child survive

Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be a mother for the second time and this is going on in the second quarter of her pregnancy. According to the news, Kareena’s fourth month is going on and women are at risk of preclampsia in the second trimester of pregnancy. Let’s know how Preclampsia can affect other pregnant women playing in the second semester like Kareena Kapoor.