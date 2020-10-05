Focus on ultrasound and clothing It is very important to have ultrasound done in this month. With the help of this test, you will know whether your child is developing healthy or not. By the fifth month, your baby bump must have come out, so now you should avoid wearing more tight clothes. Wear linen and cotton clothes at this time. Wearing light colored clothes will also keep your mood good. Wearing tight clothes can cause rashes on the skin, so wear loose and cotton clothes now.

Focus on exercise You have to do light exercise in this quarter. You can also learn a new post. However, do not do any exercise that will strain the body. Eat a balanced diet and do not let lack of sleep. Also read: When should pregnant women make distance from exercise

Know the correct post Your stomach starts growing and you will feel heavy in this part. In such a situation, sit on the chair by supporting the back. Do not sit or stand for too long and take breaks in the middle of work. It would be better to sleep on the left side now. You can lie down on the feet and waist with a pillow. If you are not able to sleep properly in any of the positions due to baby bump, talk to the doctor about this and ask them if it is right for you to sleep in any position.

Controlling craving The infant gets nourishment from the mother’s body and in pregnancy the mother has to eat for two people. In such a situation, it is more appropriate to feel hungry. You may have craving to eat the same thing again and again, but you have to try to control it. Stay away from unhealthy things and eat nutritious food. This is necessary for the health of both you and your child. At the same time, stay away from junk food as much as possible. Also read: Which month of pregnancy begins with Craving?

What not to do Fifth, no alcohol or caffeine should be consumed in any month of pregnancy. Do not take any medicine without doctor’s advice. Do not sit or stand suddenly, because it can cause a jerk in the stomach. Your blood pressure can fall at any time and this can cause weakness and dizziness, so do not be in a hurry.

What not to do in the fifth month Apart from this, five months pregnant woman should avoid carrying too much heavy baggage. Avoid wearing too tight clothes because of baby bump and do not exercise too hard. Also read: Anushka Sharma’s sixth month is going on, know how big baby is in this month

