In the novels and films of the Harry Potter saga, owls had an important role, as they were the means of communication between wizards and they did not hesitate to sneak into houses to carry their messages.

This week, a family from Arlington (Virginia, USA) experienced a scene worthy of the universe created by JK Rowling: an owl sneaked into their home and It went to perch on the top of the Christmas tree.

Savannah Burgoyne was taking care of her baby last Wednesday when she heard something in the fireplace, pick up the NBC. Later, his dog became nervous and howled. A while later, when Burgoyne entered the kitchen, came face to face with an eagle owl.

“I walked into our kitchen and there was a huge owl sitting in our baby’s high chair,” she said. The owl flew to the Burgoynes’ Christmas tree, removed the star from the top and put it back in its place. “I am personally very sad because “It doesn’t come with the Hogwarts registration letter.”the woman joked.

The mother of the family communicated via FaceTime with her husband, who had taken their 3- and 6-year-old daughters to gymnastics classes. Jason Burgoyne called the Arlington Animal Welfare League.

He arrived home almost the same time as Sgt. Spencer Murraywho was not expecting to see an eagle owl, but rather a much smaller bird that they had mistaken for an owl.

“When I came in, I saw there was an owl,” said. The family had opened some large doors in the room, but the owl did not fly out, but rather flew from the top of the tree to the kitchen and back to the tree again.

The girls watched with delight. The Burgoynes’ six-year-old daughter was particularly delighted. In the end, the owl He left the house at night on his own.