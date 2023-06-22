In northern Zambia lies one of the largest and oldest chimpanzee sanctuaries in the world, the Chimfunshi Wildlife Orphanage Trust. Here the animals live in four forest-filled enclosures that measure between 20 and 77 km². These large spaces offer chimpanzees the opportunity to engage in many of their natural behaviors, such as foraging, climbing, building their nests in the treetops, and socializing. For this reason, many scientists have chosen this place to study the behavior of chimpanzees.

One of them is Emma Doherty, a postgraduate student in the Department of Psychology at Durham University. For nine months between 2017 and 2021, she has been following the little ones in the sanctuary to better understand how chimpanzees develop communication in the first years of her life. Recently, she has published her results in the magazine Animal Behavior: Young chimpanzees combine different gestures, vocalizations, and facial expressions in a way reminiscent of the communication development of human babies.

Gestures and speech are closely linked

With speech alone, the communication of human beings is not complete. We need to add information with our gaze, facial expressions, gestures, and body postures to make our message less ambiguous. Therefore, the stickers and emoticons are so popular on apps like WhatsApp. Understanding the origins of this complex communication system has long intrigued scientists.

The close link between vocalizations and gestures occurs even before we learn to say words. At the end of the first year, children already begin to accompany babbling with gestures such as pointing, reaching or showing. These two components not only overlap in time, but also have an interactive effect on language development.

There is plenty of evidence that the integration of gestures in communication facilitates the process of learning words. For example, A study carried out by several Catalan institutions showed that 12-month-old babies who used gestures correctly when communicating acquired more vocabulary six months later.

But to understand the origin of human language, it is not enough just to investigate our babies. For years, science has also been looking at chimpanzee vocalizations, gestures, and facial expressions. We know that the vocalizations of these primates are quite rigid and instinctive, similar to our laughing or crying. On the contrary, they use gestures in a rather flexible way, becoming more like our oral language.

Until now, each of these modalities has been studied in isolation in the other apes. The research carried out in Chimfunshi has been the first to carry out a multimodal analysis on the communication of chimpanzee pups. It turns out that they also combine vocalizations, gestures, and facial expressions to avoid misunderstandings. For example, the chimpanzees in the study made open-mouthed faces while laughing, touched another individual while whining, or bared their teeth while squealing.

Especially, the combinations were made in game and aggressive contexts, since it is in these circumstances when it is most important to make the intentions clear. As in human infants, the multimodal communication of the young became more complex throughout infancy and adolescence.

The gestural hypothesis of the origin of language

These types of studies are important to understand the origin of human language, since the most accepted current hypothesis proposes that it originated from gestures.

All human cultures in the world have language. Although we are not born knowing how to speak, somehow language is in our nature. But this is not a single ability that suddenly appeared in the evolution of our species. Many of the abilities required for human language were already present in the ancestors we have in common with chimpanzees, such as memory, learning, categorization, or the ability to attribute meaning to random signals.

However, there are certain capacities that have had to appear recently in our evolution. Some of the most relevant are vocal learning and the use of a complex syntax, where there are hierarchies and recursion. In the last hundred years, many efforts have been made to try to teach other apes our language. In some cases we have managed to get them to learn a large vocabulary by gesturing or pointing to symbols, but no non-human ape has learned to use advanced grammar or to say words.

Therefore, we know the necessary ingredients for the emergence of language, but we lack the recipe, the theory that explains in what order these capacities appeared and with what function. This is the point where everything gets complicated, because language does not fossilize, so any idea that is proposed often lacks the necessary evidence to be widely accepted. However, there is one proposal that predominates over the rest: the gestural hypothesis.

The idea that human language could have arisen from gestures is quite old. Merchants traveling to foreign lands in the 17th century realized that they could communicate using only body gestures. These observations caused several intellectuals to propose that gesture language was the first of all languages.

Modern science took up this idea in the 1990s, after studies showing that deaf sign language has the same grammatical and semantic sophistication as spoken languages. Children exposed to sign language from infancy learn it as easily and naturally as those exposed to speech, even going through a stage of manual “babble”.

In addition, neuroscience has revealed that Broca’s area of ​​the brain, involved in the production of spoken language, is also activated when gestures are made. This reinforces the idea that there is a deep connection between the processing of gestures and speech. This evidence, along with studies on the use of gestures by babies and the famous cases of apes such as the gorilla Koko, who managed to use sign language quite well, have positioned the gestural language hypothesis as one of the most more convincing.

If this hypothesis is correct, humans first developed a complex protolanguage without words, based solely on gestures. Only once do we master this language, we pass the gestures from the hand to the mouth and larynx, to articulate the sounds that would end up becoming words.

