Member of the US House of Representatives Tim Walberg called for ending the conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine with nuclear strikes. He said Washington should not spend “a single cent on humanitarian aid” and end the standoff as quickly as possible. The Republican's words were quoted by The Washington Post.

The US launched atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II to hasten Japan's surrender. This is the only example in history of the combat use of nuclear weapons. According to various sources, from 70 to 100 thousand people became victims of these attacks. By the end of 1945, this number had increased due to those who were wounded and exposed. The total number currently exceeds 350 thousand.

The American legislator also spoke about ending the conflict in Ukraine, noting that there should be the same thing as in Gaza.

Instead of 80 percent in Ukraine being used for humanitarian needs, we need 80 to 100 percent to be used for the destruction of Russia if we want to do this Tim Wahlberg member of the US House of Representatives

In January, the former chief of staff of the NATO military mission in Moscow, retired US Navy captain first rank Harry Tabah, said that Ukraine should not be shy about methods such as genocide of the population in the fight against Russian “aggression”.

He compared his proposed scenario for the development of the Ukrainian conflict with historical events, such as the destruction of part of the population of the Third Reich and the dropping of atomic bombs by American troops on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Wahlberg justified himself for his words, calling them a metaphor.

On March 31, Wahlberg defended himself for his speech in Michigan, calling the words about a nuclear strike a metaphor. The politician's statement was published on his social network account. X.

As a child growing up during the Cold War, that's the last thing I would stand for. In the shortened video, I used a metaphor to express that Ukraine and Israel need to win as quickly as possible without endangering the US military Tim Wahlberg member of the US House of Representatives

He noted that his reasoning was completely opposite to how the American media reported it. The congressman stressed that a speedy end to the conflict is necessary to avoid civilian casualties.

The sooner Hamas and Russia surrender, the easier it will be to move on. Using this metaphor out of context misrepresents my point, but I fully stand by these beliefs and fully support our allies See also Izvestia correspondent showed the days of Tatarstan at the exhibition-forum “Russia” Tim Wahlberg member of the US House of Representatives

Atomic scientists assess the risks of a global nuclear war, which would mean the end of humanity, as extremely serious. The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic dial with hour and minute hands that show the time remaining before nuclear disaster, is now 90 seconds from midnight.

On January 23, 2024, the arrow remained in the same place. For the first time in this situation, which is as close to catastrophic as possible, the clock was installed last year, in January 2023.