Mexico City. two planes of the Mexican Air Force landed at Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA)bringing the 300 members of the Humanitarian Aid Delegation who gave their support in Chile to combat the forest fires that affected hundreds of hectares of green areas in the South American country.

The staff that arrived in Mexico consisted of 120 elements of the Mexican Army and 180 of the National Forestry CommissionHe, all of them specialized in fighting forest fires.

Their stay in Chile lasted from February 5 to March 1, 2023, during which they provided humanitarian aid as a show of solidarity and international support.

The Secretary of National Defense held a ceremony to welcome the humanitarian aid team, which was presided over by General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of National Defense (Sedena); Luis Meneses Trujillo, general director of the National Forestry Commission (Conafor); Laura Velazquez Alzua, National coordinator of Civil Protection, and Dr. Laura Elena Carrillo Cubillas.

The ceremony recognized the work done by the Mexican delegation in Chile.

During their stay in Chile, the humanitarian aid personnel worked in coordination with the Chilean authorities and the Mexican ambassador to Chile, Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, to put out the fires that affected more than 1,567 hectares of green areas.

Thanks to their efforts, it was possible to safeguard the lives of the affected people.

Mexico’s support in the fight against forest fires in Chile has been highly valued by the South American country, as well as by the international community.

Solidarity and international support are essential to face the challenges facing the world today, and Mexico has once again demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian aid and international cooperation.