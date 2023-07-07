AND the time has come to try to explain. Because that’s what it’s all about, trying to make those of us – that is, almost everyone – understand that they are not interested in baseball and therefore do not have much idea of ​​what has been happening for about three years now. That is, that a player, a young Japanese man is overturning all logic of one of the oldest sports in the world, the most practiced in the United States and in his country. But for everything to be properly understood, the same predisposition is needed even in those who have this sensational anomaly told and explained, perhaps knowing little or nothing about baseball. Just for sports culture or, more precisely again, for culture toutcourt.