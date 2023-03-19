Like grandfather, like grandson: Mathieu, 62 years after Raymond

The Dutch Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) won the 114th Milan-San Remo covering the 294 kilometers of the very spring classic in 6 hours 25 minutes and 23 seconds: an average of 45.773 km/h, the second fastest ever after 45.806 recorded by Gianni Bugno in 1990. The Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) took the place of honor, with a delay of 15”, who beat the Flemish Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) and the great favorite of the day before the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). This was the sentence, just though unappealable, of a race which was whirlingly consumed in the last half hour of the race after a long sleepy prologue.

Not even the time to lower the checkered flag when, a few meters after the start from Abbiategrasso, Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa) and Alessandro Tonelli (Green Project – Bardiani) set off, on whom seven other riders quickly recovered: Samuele Rivi and Samuele Zoccarato, respectively companions of Maestri and Tonelli, joined by Alexandr Riabushenko (Astana), Jan Maas and Alexandre Balmer (Team Jayco – AlUla), Aloïs Charrin (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) and Negasi Haylu Abreha (Q36.5). With three pairs of riders from the same team clearly eager to train for the reinstated Trofeo Baracchi, the breakaway quickly built up a three-minute lead after 30 kilometres. At this point, in the group, Jumbo Visma and Trek Segafredo took control of the situation, making sure that the advantage of the escapees did not increase.

At this point, the race was experiencing a long phase of armed truce with the gap between the attackers and the platoon oscillating between two and three minutes. In Voltri, when the race entered the Via Aurelia, the lead was 2’30”. A subsequent relaxation of the group allowed the fugitives to expand the margin to 200 seconds at minus 120 from the finish. Here began the slow and inexorable comeback of the group which, almost in accordance with an already written script, fell on the heroes of the day 30 kilometers from the finish just at the moment in which the main asperity of the day was taken from San Lorenzo al Mare: the ascent of Costa Rainera.

In compliance with the forecasts, during the ascent towards Cipressa, Tadej Pogacar lined up the UAE Team Emirates in the lead, which imposed a hard but not unsustainable pace. Many sprinters lost contact but none of the big favorites got into trouble. After the descent and return to the SS1 it was a group of 50 runners who, 9,000 meters from the finish line, turned right from the consular road to take the cycling trampoline par excellence: the Poggio. It was the Bahrain Victorious that entered the scene at this point. His forcing, however, proved to be ephemeral. Halfway up the hill, Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) vigorously took the lead with Pogacar clinging to his wheel. The man who had replaced Davide Formolo at the last minute split the group decisively. Only Van der Poel, in fact, resisted the vigorous outburst of the Flemish. Ganna and van Aert also gradually returned.

A thousand meters from the brow, at the beginning of the long final slight slope of the Poggio, Pogacar attacked again. The hour record holder and the captain of the Jumbo Visma gave way but not the Dutchman who, on the contrary, at less than 500m from the summit started on the counterattack. Pogacar was in trouble for a few but fatal seconds, allowing the duo who had lost contact to rejoin. In the best tradition of Sanremo a la Luis Miguel, so different but so the same, Van der Poel’s five seconds at the top increased on the descent, entering double figures when he returned to the Aurelia. Two kilometers from the finish, a leap from van Aert brought the trio of pursuers back to eight seconds. Ganna and Pogacar, however, were unable to sustain the Fleming’s effort. 62 years after the triumph of his grandfather, the Frenchman Raymond Poulidor, his grandson Mathieu van der Poel, born from the union between the tulip Adrie and Corinne, the daughter of Poupou, conquered his third classic monument after the two tours of Flanders won in 2020 and last year.

It should be clarified immediately that today the strongest won as evidenced by the new record recorded by Mathieu in the ascent of the Poggio: 5’38” against the previous record of 5’46” set by Giorgio Furlan in 1994. Ganna’s placing goes welcomed positively: it will not often happen in the other monuments to have an Italian fighting for success up to a few meters from the finish. On 19 March 1961 we were halfway through the long fasting of Italian successes in Sanremo, eight years after Loretto Petrucci’s second and nine before Michele Dancelli’s moving ride. I would have turned three a month later. It follows that I have no recollection of what happened after Poulidor’s victory. My father Antonio confessed to me years after having vented his bitterness over the negative outcome of the race by eating 19 cream puffs. During the night he underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis. Proving that not all bad comes to silver, I will not follow this path. Evidently, there is some benefit to finding yourself gluten intolerant.