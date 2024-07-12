Zenless Zone Zerothe new free game from the studio of Genshin Impact It is exclusive to PlayStation 5

Zenless Zone Zero It is a free video game released on July 4, 2024, developed by the creators of the action RPG Genshin Impact, which in just one week surpassed 50 million downloads.

It looks like this title will only be available on PS5, PC, and mobile devices for a while until further notice.

The most recent trailer released by PlayStation confirms that Zenless Zone Zero is part of its exclusives, however, the company made it clear that this will not be permanent but that it will not be released anywhere else for at least 6 months.

Zenless Zone Zero: Minimum requirements for mobile and PC

Here are the requirements on Android:

8GB RAM

Snapdragon 855, Dimensity 1200 or Kirin 990 processors

20 GB storage

Here are the requirements on IOS:

iPhone XS or higher / iPad with A12 chip or higher

4GB RAM

iOS 14 or higher

26 GB storage

Here are the requirements on PC:

8GB RAM

Intel Core i5, Ryzen 5 or higher

A graphics card with the power of a GeForce GTX 970 preferably.

