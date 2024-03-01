Niccolò Presta, the son of Paolo Bonolis and Ezio Greggio's agent, founds a new management company

The son of the most famous Italian entertainment agent follows in his father's footsteps. In Rome, in fact, in front of the notary Votta Christmas the accountant introduced herself Laura Agazzi representing Niccolo Presta (born 1992), son of Lucius (born 1960), one of the most influential music and television managers who, however, in recent weeks has seen the departure of Amedeo Sebastiani, aka “Amadeus”.

Agazzi has created the new one Luce srl of which Lend junior he is director and sole shareholder. The object of the newco is “the provision of services for the exploitation of the image in general, marketing services, the management of advertising budgets, the organization of events”, “the transfer, acquisition and exploitation of rights connected to the the image of the authors” and “the production of musical shows”, “the promotion and public relations of companies and individuals also through the use of premises and means of transport such as planes, helicopters, cars and motorcycles”.

It must be said that Presta senior in 2010 he founded a company called his own Light, then put into liquidation. The son, however, is the sole director and also a 40% shareholder of the company Rainbow Threethe company rights that the father then also passed to his daughter Beatrice and Giulia and Riccardo Carnevale, daughters from his wife's first marriage Paola Perego.

The 2021 budget of Rainbow Three (last available) closed with a profit that rose year on year from 284 thousand euros to over 1.1 million against revenues that increased from 4.7 to 8 million thanks to the creation of 2 episodes of “Suzuki Arena” broadcast by Rai 1.

In the portfolio of Rainbow Three there is the management of well-known faces of the country's entertainment, from Roberto Benigni to Paolo Bonolisfrom Ezio Greggio to Antonella Clericifrom Marco Liorni to Federica Fontana. The Presta company has liquidity of 2.6 million, a net worth of almost 4 million and zero debts to banks. Among its holdings, the most significant is 14.2%. Milan K3agency of many singers including Achille Lauro.