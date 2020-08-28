Highlights: Assembly Deputy Leader Rajendra Rathore took a swipe at the ongoing fighting in the Congress.

Rathore said- Congress is disappearing from the national scene.

Like Rajasthan, there is conflict in Congress at national level also.

In the supreme family of Congress, discrimination started coming in front.

Senior Congress leaders are being sidelined, derogatory comments are being made on them

Churu Assembly Deputy Leader Rajendra Rathore has been taunted over the ongoing fighting in the country’s oldest political party Congress. Rathore has said that the Congress is disappearing from the national scene. In Rajasthan, the kind of conflict that was in the Congress is running in every state, district and national level of the country. He said that the talk of Gulab Nabi, a mature leader and Congress MP for years, is somewhere from his experience. It is difficult to conceive of the kind of situation that is now being created in the Congress, that surely Congress rule will come to power for 50 years.

Rathore said that the old Congress party is now in disarray. The differences in the supreme family of the Congress have started coming to the fore. Senior Congress leaders are sidelining and making derogatory comments on them. Let us know that 23 senior Congress leaders on behalf of The letter was written to Sonia Gandhi and was followed by a statement from the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. In this, he said that if elected people lead, it will be good for the party, otherwise the Congress will be sitting in opposition for the next 50 years.

BJP Organization General Secretary Chandrashekhar met Rathore

BJP organization General Secretary Chandrasekhar reached Churu on Friday during a divisional visit, where he reached Rajendra Rathore’s residence and met him. During this time, he honored the Bhamashahs and BJP workers of the city who served the needy people during the Corona period. General Minister Chandrashekhar was going to Jhunjhunu from Bikaner. Churu MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore conducted public hearing at the residence on the second day of his Churu tour. During this, hearing of the lack of people coming from urban and rural areas got them resolved.