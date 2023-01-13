Similar to what the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez did with the Liverpool team at the beginning of his career in the English Premier League, when he made a mistake that led to his expulsion, it seems that this is also what happened with the Portuguese Joao Felix after his move to the Premier League.

The Portuguese striker appeared to be in good shape a day after completing his loan move to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid, but was shown a straight red card in the 58th minute for a violent tackle on defender Kenny Tete when the score was 1-1.

Fulham took advantage of the numerical shortage in the ranks of its opponent when Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius, who participated in light of the suspension of striker Alexander Mitrovic, gave him the lead with a header in the 73rd minute.

Willian had put Marco Silva’s team ahead of his former team with a deflected shot, but defender Kalidou Coulibaly equalized for Chelsea from close range at the start of the second half.

Kai Havertz missed the opportunity to equalize for Chelsea near the end, as Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved his attempt, as coach Silva’s team achieved its first victory over Chelsea in the league in 17 years.

Fulham jumped above Liverpool to sixth place with 31 points from 19 games.

Chelsea, who suffered an eighth defeat in the league this season and the third in a row in all competitions, ranks tenth with 25 points from 18 matches.

Potter told BT Sport, “We started well, we had a chance to score, but mistakes caused Fulham’s goal. We reacted well, then the red card changed the game and made it more difficult for us. We could have avoided the goal, but it cost us a lot.”

Potter described Felix’s tackle on Tite as “an attacker’s tackle”.

Chelsea started the match against Fulham well, led by Felix, as the Portuguese striker launched on the left and passed the ball to Louis Hall, but Leno pushed his shot away.

Felix shot twice on goal, but Fulham took the lead after a gag from Chelsea’s defense, as Hall lost the ball to Willian and hit Trevor Chalobah into the goal.

Felix will miss three league matches against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham.