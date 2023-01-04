Mexico.- The Mexican regional singer reacted with notorious nervousness Luis R. Conriquezwho received a letter in full concert such as Rosalino ‘Chalino’ Sánchez Félix shortly before his pick-up and murder.

This was documented in a video that went viral when it was published on social networks, where the group is seen and heard performing ‘Lluvia de Balas’ while Luis R Conriquez walks from one side to the other with the note in his hand.

The singer of hits like “Siempre pending”, “JGL” and many other corridos ended up approaching a member of his team, to whom he apparently said a few words before continuing the reading that made him anxious.

So strange was the situation that the concert photographer approached without being asked and captured an image of the letter that the Sonora-born man had in his hand.

Luis R Conriquez’s show continued without problembut the doubt remained: What did the paper you received say on stage? So far the musician has not made any statements about it.

Who is Luis R. Conriquez?

Luis Roberto Conríquez is a young artist born in February 1996 who has managed to conquer digital platforms thanks to songs like ‘JGL’ and ‘Las hahañas del Doble R’, both related to drug trafficking.

Nicknamed the ‘King of War Corridos’, he adds millions of monthly listeners on Spotify that have made him stand out in the music industry and sign contracts with major record companies such as Kartel Music.

This musician originally from Caborca, Sonora, began his career composing for other artists and working at a gas station. However, in 2018 he managed to debut as a soloist with ‘Mis inicios’ and has collaborated with renowned artists such as La Adictiva, Gerardo Ortiz, Larry Hernández, Grupo Firme and more.

In his private life, Luis R. Conriquez is the father of two children and is married. In addition, he is known for always carrying a Dolce & Gabana brand bag from the Reborn to Live collection, which is shaped like a leopard and which he has named Belikin.