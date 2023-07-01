The Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego follow in the footsteps of Carlos Slim? In recent days, a young woman was seen swimmer ask for help from the president of TV Azteca, to be able to compete in Brazil.

Just a few months ago athletes have become a trend, because they have shown that the Olympic sport in Mexico is going through difficult times, for this reason, they have had to resort to asking for help to be able to participate in competitions.

It was in May of this year, when it was announced that the Mexican Artistic Swimming Team managed to participate in the World Cup, where they won gold and bronze medals, received financial support from the Mexican businessman and engineer, who is the eighth richest man in the world, Carlos Slim Helú, through the Telmex-Telcel Foundation.

After the swimmers were able to go to Egypt with the travel expenses paid by Carlos Slim and Arturo Elías Ayub, on social networks they wonder if the owner of Mazatlán Fútbol Club, Ricardo Salinas, will also help an athlete who is asking for help.

This is because the story of Steph Callejasthe swimmer from Hidalgo who shared in her account ‘Callejassteph’, on the social network Twitter, that her parents are putting everything from her bag, for which she made a comment to the 67-year-old businessman, in which she mentioned : “Uncle, I’m going to Brazil as a national team in the Rio de Janeiro Gymnastics 2023. You can’t help me with some expenses”.

The owner of Grupo Salinas usually answers customer complaints about his brands, as well as defending himself and sending messages to his competitors, so this time he did not hesitate to respond to the young athlete.

Now everyone on social networks is waiting to know if the president of Elektra will help Steph Callejas, because there are even those who do not trust the young woman.