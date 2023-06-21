A 16-year-old boy stabbed to death his little brother, barely 6 years old, in the Colli Urbano, in zapopan, Jalisco. Authorities are investigating the possible causes of the atrocious attack.

He Strategic Security Coordinator, Ricardo Sánchez Beruben, announced that the adolescent is not yet detained, since the prosecution has not gathered the data that proves how the attack occurred with the White weapon.

“In one of the cases, they argued about the suffering of the perpetrator, but hey, all this is going to be included in the folder so that it can be brought before a judge and, depending on the case, the internment or some additional responsibility can be determined,” said Ricardo Sánchez.

According to authoritiesthe report of the event was given on June 10, in which it was mentioned that the attack was in a house on Volcán Cofre de Perote street.