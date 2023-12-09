Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

FDP politician Matthias Nölke and his colleagues want to put an end to the traffic light coalition. A member vote is intended to put pressure on the party leadership.

Berlin – When Matthias Nölke answered the phone on Thursday afternoon, the FDP politician had just arrived in Berlin. In the capital he wants to submit the collected signatures of party members who speak out against the traffic light coalition and want to force an exit. However, Nölke cannot say whether the “End traffic lights!” venture will succeed. It will be exciting for him to see how many members will vote. A high number of votes against the coalition would put the FDP leadership under pressure.

Nölke, who was a member of the Bundestag until 2021, recently frequently criticized the state of the coalition. But first, the Kassel district chairman is preparing for the federal government to continue: “I could live with staying in the traffic lights, then that’s the decision. But then no one should be surprised if the election defeats continue.” A success for the project would be if 60 or 70 percent of the members take part “and more than half of them say: get out of the traffic lights.”

Matthias Nölke sat for the FDP in the Bundestag until October 2021. (Archive photo) © M. Popow/Imago

Initiative against traffic light coalition: There would be a lot of headwind within the FDP

However, the result is not binding anyway. If around 50,000 of the almost 76,000 members voted for the break in the coalition, “that could no longer be ignored by the party leadership in Berlin,” says Nölke. Otherwise “you would be signaling that you don’t give a damn about the vote of the entire membership.”

The initiators ultimately handed over more than 600 signatures for their initiative in Berlin. It is expected that a nationwide opinion in the party will be obtained in January, if possible, says Nölke. First, the FDP federal executive board decides how to proceed. The project follows an open letter from 26 state and local politicians from the FDP who, after the poor election results in Hesse and Bavaria, demanded that the FDP should reconsider its coalition partners. The question text should therefore read: “Should the FDP end the coalition with the SPD and the Greens as part of the federal government?” and should be answered with “yes” or “no”.

In the event of new elections, the FDP even threatens to be eliminated from the Bundestag

As unlikely as new elections seem at the moment, the initiators must also be aware that in this case the FDP could even be thrown out of the Bundestag – after all, the Liberals have recently fluctuated between four and six percent in surveys. In the eyes of Matthias Nölke, however, this is a “bogeyman”, he himself sees the situation differently: if one self-critically recognized that cooperation with the traffic light “leads to a dead end” and the coalition “is not good for our country “is”, that would ultimately be honored by the voters.

“In any case, these are feedback from people who have always voted for us and currently wouldn’t,” says the Kassel native. Nobody has yet been able to plausibly explain what they want to do better in the remaining legislative period. “What else is going to happen?”

FDP politician criticizes party officials: “It is perceived as an insult to majesty”

In general, the grassroots are partly dissatisfied with the policies of the party leadership. The planned member survey was criticized primarily by party officials in Hesse. “Especially when we weren’t in the Bundestag, people always said that we were now a ‘participatory party’. But if the members want to take part, the same people who are now in office and dignities see it as an insult to majesty,” says Nölke, referring to the last state party conference in Wetzlar, Hesse.

But Nölke does not want a new party leadership. “I think Lindner is doing the maximum he can get out of it,” says the 43-year-old. The dissatisfaction is based on the traffic lights, to whose coalition agreement FDP leader Christian Lindner is “tied”. “It’s like when you start buttoning the top of a shirt wrong. You can’t solve it any further down,” says Nölke. Now it is time to draw conclusions.

So it’s better not to govern than to govern incorrectly? A motto that, according to the FDP rebel, “was already true back then and is just as relevant today.” What is certain is that the party leadership must have a plan for the possible headwinds from the base, otherwise the FDP will have a major credibility problem – even before the next federal election. (nak)