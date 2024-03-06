It doesn't always have to be just the magnificent seven. A German fund company shows how it beats the Nasdaq with tech stocks – and Cathie Wood anyway.

Dhe name immediately makes an announcement: BIT Capital stands for Berlin Investment Technologies – technology from Berlin. But also competence in Berlin for technological trends around the world. Founder and investment strategist Jan Beckers has made it his mission to answer the question for his investors: What will be the best companies in the world in ten years? A question that every fund company and every investment strategist should ask themselves. But Beckers gives a very clear answer: “Life will be dominated by tech much more than it is today, and you shouldn’t miss that as an investor.”

So anyone who keeps mourning missed opportunities at Amazon, Apple or now Nvidia will get the answer from Beckers: “The world is full of new opportunities every day, they keep coming.” So don’t despair, keep your eyes open. But still buy at these high technology valuations? “Ultimately it comes down to the right ratio of valuation to growth,” says Beckers: “Let’s take Nvidia for example. Their chips remain the central bottleneck when it comes to artificial intelligence and will stay that way for a while. Although setbacks have to be expected from time to time, the upward potential still clearly outweighs them.”