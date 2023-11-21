Expert says there is no immediate solution to resolve the country’s high inflation

“I see a very strong connection between what happens in Argentina and what happened in Brazil in 2018, with [a vitória de] Jair Bolsonaro“, he said the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) to Clarin in the 1st round of the Argentine elections, on October 22nd. The son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was in Buenos Aires following the country’s electoral results.

Libertarian Javier Milei received 55.69% of valid votes in the 2nd round and was elected on Sunday (19.nov.2023), defeating the government candidate and Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.

For political science professor at USP (University of São Paulo) Lorena Barberia, born in Argentina, the deputy’s comment is related to the change in political line that took place in Brazil in 2018, when Bolsonaro won the presidential elections and ended a 13-year run of the Workers’ Party in power.

In Argentina, Peronism won 4 of the last 6 presidential elections, but suffered a harsh defeat in 2023. Milei received almost 3 million more votes than Massa in the 2nd round of the election.

For Barberia, the PL deputy expresses a view that Brazilians elected Bolsonaro in 2018 to “to clean” the Brazil of corruption. According to the professor, the elections in Argentina were marked more by the economic crisis than by the scandals that mainly involve vice-president Cristina Kirchner.

“What we have is a very unfavorable context. Inflation increased throughout Alberto Fernández’s government, especially after the covid-19 pandemic“, it says.

She states that one of the alternatives to control inflation more quickly would be to reduce government spending. This was one of the proposals announced by the libertarian during his campaign. Milei spoke of eliminating 10 of the 18 existing ministries.

This Monday (November 20, 2023), in a radio interview Continentalthe president-elect stated that the reduction in inflation “at international levels” can take 18 to 24 months. The rate increased to 142.7% in October, the highest rate in 32 years.

“There is no quick way out of this situation. No country that reaches these levels of inflation can reverse it quickly. We need to think about the portfolio and the sequencing of the measures proposed by Milei“, says Lorena.

Dollarization and end of the Central Bank

In the same interview, Milei spoke again about dollarization and the plan to close the Central Bank of Argentina, which he classified as “a moral obligation“. “We propose that the currency be the one that individuals choose“, he stated.

According to Professor Lorena, even to put dollarization into practice Milei will need the Central Bank. “The logistics of what he is proposing don’t make sense together. He is proposing, for example, to radically change ministries, government accounts and spending. All of this is carried out by the Central Bank. So what will it be like if you eliminate the Central Bank? There are many public administration issues that he will have to deal with that are not possible to execute without the monetary authority.“, he declared.

Lorena also says that the libertarian will propose “many things“, but without knowledge of public administration. “I don’t think he will be able to implement the entire agenda he is promising. There will be more wishes than what he would like to do and not what he achieved“, he said.