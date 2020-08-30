Two health workers with protective suits in the ICU of the Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona on April 7. Massimiliano Minocri

In the future, historians could write about us: in 2020 the nightmares of citizens did not occur at night because of a bad dream, but when they woke up every morning and found an invisible and deadly enemy that had taken over the planet . The news occupied 24 hours a day on all radio stations and television channels. The most recurrent image on the screens was that of doctors, nurses and health aides equipped as astronauts who appeared floating through the corridors and rooms of field hospitals full of stretchers with bloodless bodies. At first, these intrepid astronauts were seen stuffed in plastic bags and their heads covered with a garbage bag like diving suits of fortune, home remedies devised for the panic that the unexpected tragedy had created. The ambulances did not stop unloading new contaminated bodies and the funeral homes, already overflowing with the graveyards, deposited the coffins on the figure skating rinks of the ice palaces.

In the future historians could write about us: in the year 2020 it happened that the stories of biblical plagues and medieval bubonic plagues, episodes of deadly fleas brought by rats on ships from the East along the Silk Road, had become in a new and distressing planetary reality. The citizens of the year 2020 could not believe that one day they would be the protagonists of that kind of afterlife stories that they had read as teenagers in the summers, lying in the hammock. The imagination of the people was not prepared to accept that such a tragedy could happen again outside of horror novels and that the end of the human race, far from being caused by a formidable cataclysm under a rain of fire, could begin on a Monday. in the morning with a simple sneeze from an anonymous being who had caught a strange cold at a lost point on any continent.

Historians in the future could write that in that fateful year of 2020 in all countries there were cities in a state of siege, with their borders closed, their streets deserted, their inhabitants confined to their homes. What had happened? It was simply said that an anonymous Chinese had eaten a bat and from that lunch, which had perhaps been very pleasant, a virus more lethal and threatening than the hydrogen bomb had escaped, since kissing and hugging was equivalent to killing each other.

In the spring of 2020, Spanish citizens were also forced to go into their homes under a state of alarm decreed by the Government and because of this confinement people had stopped expelling garbage in space for a while. The citizens were surprised to see from the balconies and windows that never before has the sky been so pure and transparent. This restored splendor of nature under the joyous screech of birds and the glory of flowers brought back to citizens the memory of the times when people lived in the midst of neat austerity and a simple life corresponded to a clean sea, With the unpolluted mountains and valleys in the light of blue days.

In the midst of the pandemic, there were citizens who wondered if such a planetary tragedy would serve to correct the path that history had taken in the direction of the abyss. What good would armies be for from now on if a strange cold from the Minister of War could cause more panic than any nuclear weapon? Wouldn’t military parades already be completely ridiculous? Covid-19 had turned humanity into a confused anthill ruled by politicians who behaved like ants even more blind. It was that time when the mandatory mask had erased all smiles, but in the year 2020 citizens learned to decipher the character, innocence or evil of people just by the clean or dirty look that was established above the mask . Suddenly a simple virus made them know that the life of humanity was a contingent episode, a meaningless biochemical adventure in the history of this planet and that if tomorrow it disappeared from the face of the earth, all animals, trees and plants would celebrate A big party.