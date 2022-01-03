In the last hours he has appeared on the scene a possible new operation in Can Barça. The last player you linked to his future with the Catalans is Anthony Martial, United player who does not have the minutes he wants and you’re looking for a way out. In fact, earlier it had sounded to reinforce the Seville.
The Gaul could enter a exchange with Ousmane Dembelé. One of the questions here is, which of the two clubs would come out the better? For me, Barcelona of course. If we look at the numbers of both players, Martial beats his compatriot in almost everything: games played, goals, international games, injuries, …
This is the main scourge of Ousmane. In the end, Barcelona is with a player who asks them a millionaire to renovater and that, if it continues like this, it will be completely free in just 6 months. For that, to the azulgrana They are interested in getting a profit with their departure and if it cannot be in the form of a transfer, what at least one player arrives to replace him.
Dembelé is a footballer who has failed in Barcelona. Every day low, its irregularity, the fact that he hasn’t scored too many goals, and above all what it cost 135 million euros they leave you too big a debit. The icing on the cake would be for him to leave for free seeing how he is the club economically.
For this reason, if in the end the Catalans they get an international player of the stature of Martial before a march that each day that passes will win integers, they will go out benefited. I do not have doubts about it.
