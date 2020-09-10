Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is four months pregnant and her pregnancy is discussed on social media. Anushka’s fourth month is going on and now her baby bump is also starting to look lighter.

This month is very important for the development of the baby and it is in the second quarter of their pregnancy. It is said that you can enjoy pregnancy a lot at this time, but some precautions are also necessary.

What to do Four months pregnant woman should pay attention to the following things so that both mother and child remain healthy. The baby needs a lot of nutrition and will get it from the mother itself. You have to take enough vitamins.

Exercise daily. Walking and doing yoga in pregnancy and staying active during delivery proves beneficial.

In pregnancy, the body has to work twice as hard so it is very important to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

Fish is rich in omega 3 fatty acids and other minerals. Include fish in your diet, but eat seafood (seafood) only after washing it properly. Do not eat raw and high quantities of mercury fish.

Sex drive is better this month, so you can enjoy sex. However, please consult your doctor once. Also Read: Benefits of Sex in Pregnancy

To avoid any kind of disease or infection in pregnancy, get flu shot.

Keep your weight under control and eat a nutritious diet.

Pregnancy also affects the teeth, so get a dental checkup done. Also read: Stay away from stress in the fourth month of pregnancy

What not to do Doing some work in the fourth month should be completely avoided, such as: Do not consume too much caffeine, as it can increase your baby’s heart rate.

If there is a pat in the house, do not clean its dirt yourself.

Avoid bathing in hot water and do not even take a sauna bath. Bathing with hot water can cause problems in pregnancy.

Avoid eating cooked meats outside. If the meat comes from outside, wash it and eat it only after cooking.

Do not drink alcohol as it can cause fetal alcohol syndrome to the baby.

One should not smoke cigarettes during pregnancy. Children of pregnant women who smoke may lose weight at birth and have a higher risk of disability. Also read: How much does your baby develop in the fourth month of pregnancy