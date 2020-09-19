The nine months of pregnancy are divided into three quarters of three months tax. The fourth, fifth and sixth months fall in the second trimester of pregnancy. Right now Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is also in the second quarter and during this time women should get some special tests and checkups to know about the development and health of the baby.

Triple screen test

Women who are becoming mothers after the age of thirty-five should undergo triple screening test. It is also called multi marker screening or AFP plus. In this test, AFP (protein produced by the fetus), HCG (hormone produced by placenta) and estriol (made from mother and baby) are detected.

The levels of these elements are examined in this screening test. Triple-screen test can detect any abnormalities in the fetus, such as Down syndrome and Spina Bifida.



Gestational diabetes

Increased amount of glucose in the blood causes gestational diabetes. This problem usually occurs in the 28th week of pregnancy and resolves after delivery. Blood test shows this.

Cell Free Fetal DNA Test

This test helps detect the risk of chromosomal abnormality in the fetus. Genetic material released by placenta in the mother’s blood is detected. This material is called cell free DNA. This suggests chromosomal disorders in the fetus.

Femoral ultrasound

Through this you can see the pictures of the baby inside the uterus. Ultrasound answers to such questions as to how much the child is developing and whether he is getting the right nutrition.



Phytoscopy

This allows doctors to see the baby with a thin and flexible device. This device is called Phytoscope. This test shows disorders or diseases in the baby that are not present in ultrasound or any other test. Since the mother and child are at risk from phytoscopy, it is advisable to have these tests done only in some serious situations.

The second trimester of pregnancy is also called the honeymoon period because at this time many symptoms of the first trimester of pregnancy such as morning sickness are relieved. Now you can enjoy your pregnancy. At this time you may begin to feel baby movement. Your baby bump will start looking better than before.

If you feel any kind of fear about your pregnancy or your baby’s health at this time, talk to your doctor about it.

If the result of any of the tests mentioned above is positive, talk to the doctor about its treatment and seek treatment as soon as possible. Delaying treatment may prove harmful for mother and child.