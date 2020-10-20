What to do Nine months of pregnancy will be very memorable for you, so to make these memories more beautiful, do all the work that you like to do. Do the things you like and eat the things you like. Listen to songs, meditate and do everything that makes you happy.

It is necessary to rest There is a lot of fatigue in pregnancy which you need to get enough sleep to reduce. If you get enough sleep, the effect will be seen on your skin as well. Be happy and relax when you are tired. After spending time with someone close to you, your body will release happy hormones, which will cause your skin to blossom.

Which exercises There are many benefits of walking or walking in pregnancy. You can do brisk walks, swimming, aerobics and cycling to stay fit during this time. But keep in mind here that before starting any new or difficult exercise, you must ask the doctor. Also read: Pregnant Anushka Sharma looked fat, know how much weight should be increased in sixth month

Tips Apart from this, use low pH level soap to make the skin glow in pregnancy. Get out at least in the sun and apply sunscreen. With the help of yoga, you can make your skin glowing.

Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma (Anushka sharma) and Kareena Kapoor (Kareena kapoor) are in the sixth month and you can see the pregnancy glow clearly on their faces. It is said that pregnancy comes in the second quarter of pregnancy. If you also want to get glowing skin in your pregnancy like these actresses, then you can follow some lifestyle related tips.Here we are telling you what you can do to get a glowing skin in pregnancy.