Both Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan are pregnant and both these actresses are in the second trimester of pregnancy. The fourth, fifth, and sixth months of pregnancy come in the second quarter.

Second trimester of pregnancy

These three months are very important for the development of the baby and the mother’s body also undergoes many changes during this period. In the second trimester of pregnancy, pregnancy is prone to various complications, some of which are described here.

Bleeding

Although the risk of miscarriage in the second quarter is less, but still there is a risk. Vaginal bleeding is the first symptom of miscarriage. Uterine septum wall, lupus, or scleroderma can cause miscarriage. Chromosomal abnormalities may also cause miscarriage. If you are bleeding, tell your doctor immediately.



PPROM

Preterm pre mature rupture of membrane is a common problem that comes in pregnancy. There is a risk of rupture of membranes during delivery. The amniotic fluid passes out when the amniotic sac surrounding the baby bursts. This bag protects your baby from bacteria.

PPROM is a concern in the second quarter because it can lead to preterm delivery. Children born between the 24th and 28th week of pregnancy are at risk of having a long term health problem.

Preeclampsia

Preclampsia can occur when high blood pressure, excess protein in urine, excessive inflammation. It affects every part of the body including placenta. There is a risk of preclampsia in the third trimester of pregnancy when a mother becomes first, while some women have this problem in the second trimester.



Gestational diabetes

As pregnancy progresses, the fetus needs to be nourished, which also increases the level of glucose in the mother’s body. Increasing the level of blood sugar in pregnancy is called gestational diabetes. There is a risk of delivery problems. You can avoid this problem with the help of balanced diet and exercise.

Bleeding gums

In the second trimester of pregnancy, dental problems such as bleeding from the gums are common. Due to hormonal changes, the blood flow in the gums becomes more and more, due to which blood starts coming. Brush comfortably and take care of oral hygiene.

During pregnancy, a baby with dental disease is at risk of losing weight at birth. There may also be preterm labor.



breathing problem

In the second trimester of pregnancy, there may be difficulty in breathing due to pressure on the baby’s lungs. Sometimes breathing can also be a problem due to hormonal changes. Due to excess blood flow, the lining of the nasal membranes is swollen due to which the nose is closed and in some cases blood also comes from the nose.