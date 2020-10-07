Sleep in second trimester Many women get more good sleep in these three months because at this time neither morning sickness nor baby bump is so large that there is difficulty in sleeping. You may feel very tired in the third trimester of pregnancy, so try to relax as much as possible in the second trimester and store your energy for the coming months.

How many hours sleep Generally, women should have about 7.5 hours of sleep every night in the second trimester. You have to use this time wisely. The last three months will be very difficult, so save your energy and get enough sleep at this time.

Why it is important to get full sleep in pregnancy It has been proved in science that sleep is very important for all the important functions of the body. This stores energy and gives the brain time to process new information. Without adequate sleep, you cannot think clearly, react immediately, focus, and control your emotions. Lack of excessive sleep can lead to a serious health problem.

Benefits of getting full sleep in pregnancy An earlier study found that women who slept less than six hours a night during the last months of pregnancy had a longer labor and a 4.5 times higher risk of Caesarean delivery. In addition, women who had frequent sleep disturbances, their labor lasted for several hours and the probability of a caesarean operation was 5.2.

How to get better sleep in second trimester With the help of yoga and meditation, you can get rid of insomnia. At the same time, good sleep can also be achieved by properly controlling the sleep conditions related to pregnancy. For this, you have to sleep in a position that is good for both you and your child.

Best sleeping position From this stage of pregnancy till the last months, sleeping on the left side is considered to be the most perfect because it carries the blood flow properly to the fetus and kidneys. However, you do not need to sleep in this position as soon as the second quarter starts, but you can definitely start the habit of sleeping on the left side.

