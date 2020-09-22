In the second trimester of pregnancy, the fetus undergoes the most changes. These three months are very important for the development of the baby. Morning sickness also ends in these months.

As the baby grows, the pregnant woman’s body undergoes rapid changes. These changes include digestive problems such as constipation, gas, and chest irritation. Let us know what problems women have in the second trimester of pregnancy and how they can be reduced.

Digestion in pregnancy The digestive system breaks down food and helps the body absorb nutrients from it. This system includes many organs such as the food pipe, stomach, liver, small intestine, mouth, and anus. Absorption of nutrients is always important for getting energy and for the function of cells but these tasks become even more important for the growing baby. As the hormones grow in pregnancy, the muscles of the digestive tract relaxes, causing digestive problems. Due to weight gain, there is more pressure in the digestive tract.

Occupancy in second trimester Cabbage is a common symptom during pregnancy and more common in the second trimester. Hormones fluctuate in pregnancy, which slows down digestion. There is pain during bowel movements and there may be swelling on the stomach. Due to taking prenatal vitamins, the amount of iron in the body can also be increased. Constipation can also occur due to high levels of iron.

Occupation measures Pregnant women can treat constipation by making some changes in their diet. Women need 20 and thirty five grams of fiber per day. Plant products, whole grains, beans and pulses contain fiber. Drink plenty of water and stay away from sugar beverages. Exercise daily and do not stop motion.

Gas problem in pregnancy Due to slowing down of digestive system in the second trimester, gas starts to form in the stomach due to which there are problems like stomach pain, cramps, belching, passing gas. Do not eat things that make gas. Do not eat carbonated beverages, dairy products, broccoli, cauliflower, cauliflower, garlic, spinach, potatoes and beans and eat them little by little during the day.

Heartburn When stomach acid goes back into the food pipe, there is a burning sensation in the chest. It is also called acid reflux. It causes burning sensation in the chest after eating food in the throat and chest. To avoid this, do not eat fatty and fried things. Stay away from spicy food. Do not eat garlic, onion and caffeine.