The model Daniella Chavez has been characterized by surprising his followers in social networks in each of her publications where she has been in charge of showing her beauty and pretty figure, and this time it has not been the exception by looking charming from Miami, Florida in the United States.

Daniella Chávez, who on different occasions has shown her passion for soccer, supporting the Chilean national team or Club América from Mexico, has also stolen the gaze of her followers, obtaining great popularity and even being part of some magazine covers. Playboy.

The Chilean model has become one of the most recognized Latin models in the world of catwalks where she has delighted her followers with each of her publications showing her great physique and part of her daily life with the great standard of living she leads. .

this time Chavez She has stolen the gaze of locals and strangers by wearing a beautiful white corset, revealing her spectacular figure and beauty, looking like an angel from a boat from Miami, Florida in the United States.

“99% Angel photo 1,2 or 3? .” he wrote Daniella in the publication in which she has captivated her followers wearing all her charms in addition to showing off her blonde hair, reaching more than 83 thousand likes and more than a thousand comments where the praise for her beauty did not wait.

Publication of Daniella Chávez showing her beauty/Photo: Instagram

Daniella Chavez has been characterized by sharing part of their daily life in social networksIn addition to showing the beautiful moments that she spends in the world of modeling, captivating her fans by showing all her beauty to the delight of her more than 15.3 million followers on Instagram.

