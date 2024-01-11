Flying by plane is a great experience for most people because it is possible to reach a destination quickly, conveniently, and also enjoy beautiful landscapes from above. However, many fear the possibility that the aircraft may have some damage, and that was precisely the terror that passengers of a plane had to suffer. United Airlines flight that made an emergency landing due to a mechanical problem.

According to what was announced, flight 2434 left Sarasota Bradenton International Airport at 3:42 pm bound for Chicago. However, it landed at Tampa International Airport at 4:35 pm because it had to divert shortly after takeoff when it turned on. an indicator light that warned of an error in one of the doors.

According to information from The New York post, The plane was carrying 123 passengers and five crew members, who experienced moments of tension. Although, according to a United spokesperson, The incident did not escalate, given that the emergency landing was carried out with caution. to address the possible mechanical problem. So far the airline has not provided further information.

Again an incident related to the plane door

Although these are different models, since the plane diverted on Wednesday was an Airbus A319, it is striking that just last week An incident occurred when an Alaska Airlines aircraft lost its door plug in mid-flight.

Flight 1282 aboard a Boeing 737-9 Max, carrying 171 passengers and six crew, went down suddenly after a piece of its fuselage exploded at about 16,000 feet, leaving a large hole in one end of the plane. The aircraft.

The Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing. Photo: Instagram @alaskaair / Reuters

Given the facts, the airline apologized to the passengers and promised to refund the cost of the ticket and offer an additional bonus of US$1,500. It is worth mentioning that there were no deaths or serious injuries.

After the accident, Alaska Airlines canceled all flights on Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft until January 13. Additionally, the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation.