war

These are scenes that seem to come from the past. As on the eve of the invasion, the Russians have recently begun to transfer convoys of combat vehicles to Belarus. The first video shows a train with the materials of an entire combat group: there are modern T-90 tanks and the latest version of the T72. The second train instead is loaded with older models of T-72. The last one, on the other hand, carries equipment that appears to be brand new: Tor M2K anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, intended to protect the armored columns from drone attacks. In one of the videos, Moscow’s propaganda darkened the background to prevent the location from being geolocated. Another video was instead taken by the Belarusian opposition. The number and quality of the vehicles seems to confirm the alert for plans for a possible Russian offensive from the north: a dramatic replay of what happened last February.

Edited by Gianluca Di Feo



00:37