Born in VeracruzMaría José López is a well-known diva in the social networksis a model and successful businesswoman who knows how to combine her activities and Instagram accumulate little more than one million 176 thousand followersthanks to the fact that he shares moments of his life, his trips and his vacations all over the world.

With measures 90-70-109, Maria Jose Lopez stands out in the business world, thanks to his ambition and leadership. She is part of the adult entertainment industry, who buy her content online from her and delight in the attractive photos of her on social networksyes

Although it is very peculiar work activity, she feels happy to be her own boss, she admires herself and never stops fighting to set an example for other women, who no matter what they do, they must do it with great passion and a great desire to excel in it. world. This time she wore a cute lingerie set that aroused passions.

Tasteful of good music, travel and food, this beauty show off every trip, among her best skills are being honest, her sincerity and her hard work, which has given her success over the years. On this occasion, Maria Jose Lopez She got ready to go to sleep in a flirty set of lingerie, after a busy day.